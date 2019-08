Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Tigershark Stator cap needed #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location Wind Lake WI Posts 1 Tigershark Stator cap needed I have a 1996 Tigershark 770 (blue). Machine is in excellent condition and runs great. Recently had a shaft go bad and need to find a new cap #0675-023 for the jet pump housing. Would also be interested in a new #0675-021 stator for the right price. Any help would be appreciated!



Jeff Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules