I am rebuilding a '88 550 for a guy and needed to replace the head. Wanted to go with a stock, not milled. So I bought one off ebay.
Please see picture. The new head is on the left. There is a much deeper step between the head and dome, than on the head I took off the engine. But the original head does not look like it has been milled to me, and this guy has owned the ski for around 20 years and says the engine has never been touched.
Now I am worried that the engine will have too low of compression to run.
Anybody have any thoughts? cylinder heads.jpg