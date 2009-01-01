 Tool RWRYAMHEXXL mesurement
  Today, 02:16 AM
    Radero
    Radero is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2016
    Location
    Sweden
    Age
    30
    Posts
    12

    Tool RWRYAMHEXXL mesurement

    Hello,

    I´ve got wrong part from dealer that didnt fit, hope I can help someone else with the mesurement so people know.

    RWRYAMHEXXL Skat Impeller Wrench GPR 22mm
    Round hole: 22,2mm
    Hexside: 25,3mm
    Lenght: 46mm

    /Tobias
    Last edited by Radero; Today at 02:18 AM.
