Hello,
I´ve got wrong part from dealer that didnt fit, hope I can help someone else with the mesurement so people know.
RWRYAMHEXXL Skat Impeller Wrench GPR 22mm
Round hole: 22,2mm
Hexside: 25,3mm
Lenght: 46mm
/Tobias
