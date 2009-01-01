Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Tool RWRYAMHEXXL mesurement #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2016 Location Sweden Age 30 Posts 12 Tool RWRYAMHEXXL mesurement Hello,



I´ve got wrong part from dealer that didnt fit, hope I can help someone else with the mesurement so people know.



RWRYAMHEXXL Skat Impeller Wrench GPR 22mm

Round hole: 22,2mm

Hexside: 25,3mm

Lenght: 46mm



/Tobias Last edited by Radero; Today at 02:18 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules