61x dual carb intake manifolds
Yamaha 61x intake manifolds
Billet dual carb 46 mm , cages w/carbon reeds -$45
Billet dual carb 44mm -$25
Protec dual carb 38mm , cages w/carbon reeds -$50
all plus shipping
Re: 61x dual carb intake manifolds
Does the dual 44 use stock reeds?
