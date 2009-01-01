 61x dual carb intake manifolds
    61x dual carb intake manifolds

    Yamaha 61x intake manifolds
    Billet dual carb 46 mm , cages w/carbon reeds -$45
    Billet dual carb 44mm -$25
    Protec dual carb 38mm , cages w/carbon reeds -$50
    all plus shipping
    Re: 61x dual carb intake manifolds

    Does the dual 44 use stock reeds?
