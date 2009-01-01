Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Lower Columbia River ride #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2007 Location oregon coast Posts 644 Lower Columbia River ride 2 of us went on a much anticipated overnight trip. We pulled into the Marina at Hammond Oregon on a foggy drizzly Saturday morning. By the time we got our gear loaded the weather had lifted. We were riding a '99 Seadoo GSX and a far from stock '92 Seadoo GTI known as "the project". Tents, sleeping bags, clothing, tools, snacks, oil, safety equipment, spare parts all stored inside. There is room other than the compartment for stuff but it needs wrapped in plastic since the underdeck area is not watertight. Strapped on the back deck are spare gas cans.



We left Hammond and ran west to the bar. A ripping outgoing tide, wind, and ocean swells made for a rough ride. At Trestle Bay we turned north for Chinook Washington. The "project" spent half the crossing with it's nose under water diving thru troughs between waves. There was enough water to cross the mudflats heading east past Fort Columbia to Point Ellice and under the north end of the Megler Bridge. After that the water was a bit calmer especially close to shore. Checked out the wreck of the USS Plainview and on to Knappton with it's historic quarantine station. From there we followed the shore around Portuguese point to the remains of an old dock. All that's left of Frankfort. Around Rocky Point and the shore of Grays Bay brought us to Deep River. Followed it up to the community of Deep River, what's left of it. A steamboat stop in it's younger days, and a quiet river run for us. The "project" snarfed up a bunch of weeds in the pump. Vibrated so bad I thought the bearings went out. At least it was an easy fix.



Back on Grays Bay dodging weeds and mudflats brought us around Harrington Point. Cruised past Altoona, Carlson Landing, Dahlia, and what was probably an old salmon cannery. Not much left of these once important places. After Pillar Rock the shore became cliffs as we moved into the main shipping channel. At Three Tree Point we were surprised by a huge empty car carrier that literally appeared out of nowhere. A long right curve brought us to Skamokawa. It was the first choice for camping but poor docking for travelers like us changed that idea. Interesting place though with a little harbor, and houses on pilings. We took Steamboat Slough and Elochoman Slough to Cathlemet. Fuel dock wouldn't be open for an hour so we cruised to the end of Puget Island and back to the Elochoman Marina for the night. 65 miles and actually only 33 miles from Hammond. Tapped into the spare gas otherwise would have been sucking fumes to get here. Hauling the extra weight isn't free. Attached Images IM003433.JPG (77.6 KB, 1 views)

