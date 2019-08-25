 1991 Kawasaki JS 440 - Near Mint Condition
  Yesterday, 11:53 PM
    Kershawman
    Kershawman is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Feb 2016
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    250

    1991 Kawasaki JS 440 - Near Mint Condition

    I am selling a 1991 Kawasaki 440 jet ski. This is the model year with the rear exhaust outlet. This jetski is in near mint condition. It is almost completely original; the only things added were a handle pole spring and a lanyard stop switch faceplate. I purchased the ski a few years ago and the story was that it had not run in many years. I rebuilt the engine from top to bottom - the cylinder was overbored .5mm by Chris Newmiller, NOS Kawasaki pistons, rings, wrist pins and bearings. new crankshaft seals, all new gaskets, the stock carb was rebuilt using a Mikuni rebuild kit. Everything else is factory original. The ski starts easily and rides well. Asking $1400 or best offer.
  Today, 01:23 AM
    Masonboswell
    Masonboswell is offline
    I dream skis Masonboswell's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Gallatin, TN
    Age
    43
    Posts
    795

    Re: 1991 Kawasaki JS 440 - Near Mint Condition

    Im interested. Really want a 92 because it was the last year, but they were very close to the 91. What part of Jersey are you in? Would probably need to ship, Im in Nashville.
