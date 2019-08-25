Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1991 Kawasaki JS 440 - Near Mint Condition #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2016 Location New Jersey Posts 250 1991 Kawasaki JS 440 - Near Mint Condition I am selling a 1991 Kawasaki 440 jet ski. This is the model year with the rear exhaust outlet. This jetski is in near mint condition. It is almost completely original; the only things added were a handle pole spring and a lanyard stop switch faceplate. I purchased the ski a few years ago and the story was that it had not run in many years. I rebuilt the engine from top to bottom - the cylinder was overbored .5mm by Chris Newmiller, NOS Kawasaki pistons, rings, wrist pins and bearings. new crankshaft seals, all new gaskets, the stock carb was rebuilt using a Mikuni rebuild kit. Everything else is factory original. The ski starts easily and rides well. Asking $1400 or best offer.

IMG_20190825_174553243_HDR.jpgIMG_20190825_174606127_HDR.jpgIMG_20190825_174628249.jpgIMG_20190825_174722145_HDR.jpgIMG_20190825_174733527.jpg



#2 I dream skis Join Date May 2013 Location Gallatin, TN Age 43 Posts 795 Re: 1991 Kawasaki JS 440 - Near Mint Condition Im interested. Really want a 92 because it was the last year, but they were very close to the 91. What part of Jersey are you in? Would probably need to ship, Im in Nashville. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules