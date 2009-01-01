|
Crankworks rebuilt big pin crank, trued and welded
I have a 750 big pin Crank ran for 1 season.. its in perfect condition..
Also have a SBN 46 like new with stock 750 intake and adapter plate.
650 all black West coast exhaust. bored Stock mani. To match west coast
