|
|
-
2003 Xp di questions
Hey guys,
So i have a chance to pick up a 2003 XP DI for cheap and i have a few questions. First off, the ski has been sitting for 12+ years covered. 60ish hours on it, outside just needs a good cleaning, but the engine bay is immaculate. Almost show room clean. Needs a battery and i would assume a tune up. Here are my questions:
1. What would the things be to look out for?
2. Is it a good ski?
3. Since its been sitting for so long, what would be my checklist of things to do before trying to start it?
4. Would it be worth what im paying, which is $1500?
5. Is there a way to clean out the tank without pulling it and pulling the motor?
Reason for the questions is, ive never delt with a DI before. Ive read horror stories about them and i was curious if it is worth persuing. Never really saw any posts of the reliability or if it was a good ski. Any help would be greatly appreciated!
1994 kawasaki ss/xi R&D top loader, Ocean Pro ride plate, ss 9/17
1995 kawasaki 750 zxi stock at the moment. (wife's rig)
-
Re: 2003 Xp di questions
A ski sitting that long will need a little work to get going again. Does the ski come on a trailer? Was it winterized and fogged properly before it was stored for 12 years? It's usually better to buy a ski that's been used and maintained yearly than something that's been sitting that long. You might get it going and have it grenade itself in a few hours if rust has developed inside the engine.
If it was stored with fuel in the tank you're going to need to clean out the tank and fuel pump. This can be a challenge because you can't get the tank out of that ski without removing the engine. You can try to flush the tank in the ski by repeatedly dumping gas in and sucking it out, but the fuel pickup wont reach the bottom of the tank so you'll never get it completely clean. I believe the DIs also have 2 fuel filters in the tank you'll need to replace.
That's just where I'd start. There are a lot more maintenance parts on a DI and they are more $ and harder to diagnose than a carbed ski.
It would be tempting if it really is that clean, but I wouldn't be paying 1500 for a non running ski. Without a trailer, I'd probably be offering 4-500.
Sent from my SM-G965U using Tapatalk
'89 Wellcraft Eclipse 21.5'
'97 Seadoo GTI
'98 Seadoo XP Limited
'00 Seadoo XP
-
Re: 2003 Xp di questions
Sitting for 12 years, with fuel in it? I hate to think what the entire fuel system is like now. I doubt this thing would run right without a complete fuel system overhaul. You're also fighting age of 16 years. DI parts are hideously expensive. And rule #1 is about to be violated, ride it before you buy it.
Can't say how cool an XP is, never owned or rode one.
Don't wanna be a party killer, but I would avoid this one.
-
Re: 2003 Xp di questions
Its $1500 with the trailer, but i already have one, so itll more than likely be $1000 without the trailer. Ill see if i can snag some pics in the next couple of days. The engine bay is a hell of a lot cleaner than o thought it would be. The story is, it was my friends moms ski and she passed away about 12-15 years ago(not sure exactly). Since then its been sitting on the side of their house. If i washed it, it would look brand new. Since its injected, could i run some fuel injector cleaner in it or would that screw it up? Ive worked on skis for years, as well as fuel injected cars, but this DI stuff is greek to me, lol.
Originally Posted by ankeneyou
A ski sitting that long will need a little work to get going again. Does the ski come on a trailer? Was it winterized and fogged properly before it was stored for 12 years? It's usually better to buy a ski that's been used and maintained yearly than something that's been sitting that long. You might get it going and have it grenade itself in a few hours if rust has developed inside the engine.
If it was stored with fuel in the tank you're going to need to clean out the tank and fuel pump. This can be a challenge because you can't get the tank out of that ski without removing the engine. You can try to flush the tank in the ski by repeatedly dumping gas in and sucking it out, but the fuel pickup wont reach the bottom of the tank so you'll never get it completely clean. I believe the DIs also have 2 fuel filters in the tank you'll need to replace.
That's just where I'd start. There are a lot more maintenance parts on a DI and they are more $ and harder to diagnose than a carbed ski.
It would be tempting if it really is that clean, but I wouldn't be paying 1500 for a non running ski. Without a trailer, I'd probably be offering 4-500.
Sent from my SM-G965U using Tapatalk
1994 kawasaki ss/xi R&D top loader, Ocean Pro ride plate, ss 9/17
1995 kawasaki 750 zxi stock at the moment. (wife's rig)
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 5 guests)
- bowlerx
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules