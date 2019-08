Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: VX Cruiser HO - Handlebar Slack #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location AL Posts 1 VX Cruiser HO - Handlebar Slack My 2019 VX Cruiser HO has some play 1/8" about when you pull up on the handlebars toward your face. The entire steering rod seems to move up as you can see the steering bracket from under the hood move up as well. Anyone know if there is an easy adjustment to be made. I have a second identical waverunner that doesn't have this slack/play....



