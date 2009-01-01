Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 1980 JS440 Rebuild - Im a total noob #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location Canyon Lake, CA Posts 1 1980 JS440 Rebuild - Im a total noob Hello PWC Community!



I am typing this up on an iPad so forgive any spelling mistakes.



I picked up this JS440 with a bunch of extra parts for $350 and am excited to try and learn what the heck Im doing! The goal here is to rebuild this ski into something fun and useful while learning a lot as I go along... I dont want to just send it off to get fixed/repaired/tuned, as I would really like to gets hands on and learn how to fix them up so that I can rebuild other skis in the future. With that said though, I have never fixed or repaired anything before... I learned how to replace brake pads in my car and change the oil back in high school, and thats about it.



So to start off, I was reading a lot on the forums while waiting for my membership to clear and so first thing I did was get it on the ski stand, bought a new battery for it and plugged it in and the starter seems good and the engine was trying to turn over. No fuel tank in there so didnt get it to start but thought that was good enough for now. I purchased a compression tester and tested and received 125psi on both cylinders.



I am going to want to remove everything inside in order to paint the thing and clean it out... my question here is should I just go ahead and throw in that 550 engine that came with this buy, or should I just keep the 440 engine in there? I dont know the compression on the 550 so would I even be able to remove the 440 engine and hook up the 550 engine to get it power so I could do a compression check?



After figuring out what engine and carb to use (with your help!), I plan to buy the rebuild kit and replace the gaskets/rings, and I plan to clean out one of the fuel tanks and buy a fuel hose kit to replace those.



i have no idea if the throttle cable and all the components in the handle portion are any good.



Anyway, Ill start with that introduction for now and see what suggestions you guys have! I am located in Canyon Lake CA out near Murrieta/Elsinore/Temecula so if anyone is local to there and wants to help show me what the heck Im doing I would not say no!



Cheers and thanks,

Travis Attached Images 25B8E4F3-874F-444F-8C79-9F126B2F824E.jpeg (2.21 MB, 2 views)

25B8E4F3-874F-444F-8C79-9F126B2F824E.jpeg (2.21 MB, 2 views) 14C3A6AA-C8E8-4184-AA10-8CB041F9D8EC.jpeg (3.22 MB, 7 views)

14C3A6AA-C8E8-4184-AA10-8CB041F9D8EC.jpeg (3.22 MB, 7 views) 5F71E7A6-AEAC-400A-9BA0-386EED9414F3.jpeg (2.95 MB, 6 views)

5F71E7A6-AEAC-400A-9BA0-386EED9414F3.jpeg (2.95 MB, 6 views) AB1C2B08-1473-49ED-9B66-C23441859B8F.jpeg (3.12 MB, 5 views)

AB1C2B08-1473-49ED-9B66-C23441859B8F.jpeg (3.12 MB, 5 views) 096271F8-27C9-4F1B-B529-DC3B477C6D39.jpeg (2.83 MB, 5 views)

096271F8-27C9-4F1B-B529-DC3B477C6D39.jpeg (2.83 MB, 5 views) CC81F0C5-9879-4AA1-B77E-0CB4234C9A87.jpeg (2.55 MB, 4 views)

CC81F0C5-9879-4AA1-B77E-0CB4234C9A87.jpeg (2.55 MB, 4 views) 26D83FA7-074F-4CC1-A6D9-F3929AD1B41B.jpeg (795.2 KB, 6 views)

26D83FA7-074F-4CC1-A6D9-F3929AD1B41B.jpeg (795.2 KB, 6 views) 0B6377E7-2A17-439E-B4C3-4CB1C5C39A85.jpeg (2.54 MB, 6 views)

0B6377E7-2A17-439E-B4C3-4CB1C5C39A85.jpeg (2.54 MB, 6 views) 8BD3F094-C304-499B-B416-7DEF77A60220.jpeg (2.35 MB, 6 views)

8BD3F094-C304-499B-B416-7DEF77A60220.jpeg (2.35 MB, 6 views) AB887EA3-CF49-4662-B423-FD7175E400AD.jpeg (2.21 MB, 6 views) #2 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2009 Location Ontario, Canada Age 42 Posts 517 Re: 1980 JS440 Rebuild - Im a total noob I would slow down first of all. You are a new guy just jumping into this and you already want to completely restore and rebuild the ski. We can get you there but take baby steps or you will end up frustrated with a ski in parts in your garage. As a starter project see if you can get this baby going. Do the minor hull repairs, Clean up the hull with soapy water and wax it. Embrace the classic decals. Degrease and clean the engine bay. Get a new mat and the parts need to fire it up right now. Go ride and enjoy it. Later we can move on to the pro mod big bore, big pump, Jacobs replica #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 30 Posts 2,076 Re: 1980 JS440 Rebuild - Im a total noob Welcome! You have a pretty good project there. So from what I see, you have the option to go 440 or 550 since you have the motors, driveshafts, and pumps. The first thing I would do is checkout each part. Does the 550 pump turn smooth, do the driveshafts turn smooth, what is the compression on the 550 motor, etc. Once you determine that, then its time to put together a plan on what parts you will use and need to rebuild. You can run the 550 with the 440 or 550 pump, but the 550 pumps do not work well with 440s. Also looks like you have a new and old style ebox. Test the components in the newer style ebox, the one in the parts pile, and use that one if it tests good. If both motors have good compression, I would replace the crank seals and run the 550. Also, join the Kawasaki 550 Jetski facebook group, in the files section you can find a full service manual.

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion (now 650) -

-92 750SS

-81 JS440

Parts for sale -95 750SXI-86 440 with PJS800 conversion (now 650) - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927 -92 750SS-81 JS440Parts for sale HERE #4 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2009 Location Ontario, Canada Age 42 Posts 517 Re: 1980 JS440 Rebuild - Im a total noob Oh yeah the Clymer Kawasaki Jet Ski manual is a must. Welcome to the addiction Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules