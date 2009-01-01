Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha FX140 no spark, no fuel #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location Targu Mures Age 32 Posts 1 Yamaha FX140 no spark, no fuel Hi guys,

Just got an FX140 from a buddy of mine, that was sitting for a long time. Engine wouldn't turn over. Engine was stuck due to water infiltration. Disassembled the engine, unsiezed the pistons, got the rings off without breaking them, cleaned up the valves, reassembled the engine, set the valve clearances, and got it back in the hull. With the fuel injectors and spark plugs out, turned over fine, but no spray from fuel injectors and no spark. Disconnected the kill switch, still no luck. Measured the tilt sensor, no continuity when facing up. I've set the TPS to 0.8V between the pink and black wire when ECU is on and throttle is closed. Measured the ignitor coils near the stator, both have ~530 ohm resistance. The only error I get on the dash is no. 15, but that shouldn't kill the power to fuel injectors and spark plugs. When I press the start button, fuel pump primes the line. I put a led test light on the injector coupling but it is not getting power. Some times the display doesn't stay on after the fuel pump has finished priming, it shuts off with the fuel pump.



I don't know the year of the ski, but it has an MR1 engine and spark coils are on the side of the oil tank.



Other things I've checked was the connections for the ECU. Disassembled the connector, checked for corrosion on all the pins, found a little bit on one of them, soldered it up but still no luck.



