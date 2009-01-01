 96 Yamaha waveblaster B1
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Yesterday, 11:38 PM #1
    Shredz
    Shredz is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2013
    Location
    Boise, ID
    Age
    38
    Posts
    5

    96 Yamaha waveblaster B1

    I have for sale a 1996 Yamaha Waveblaster dual carb model. Is in excellent mechanical condition and runs perfectly. A few minor cosmetic blemishes on the hull but in great shape.
    Very fun and very fast.


    Has many aftermarket parts including
    - jet dynamics intake grate and ride plate
    - riva racing power pipe setup
    - riva flame arrestors and carb setup
    - renthal extended handle bars
    - factory Yamaha cover and owners manual


    This ski has been well cared for and maintained. As you know The b1 is very maneuverable and the funnest jet ski I have ridden to date. Hate to sell it, but busy with other activities and only ridden a few times in the last couple years. Would like the garage space currently. Already sold my 550sx.


    $3500 for blaster only or $4250 with a dual stand up trailer. Has a large utility box, new lights, spare tire, locking gas rack etc.
    David
    Call or Text
    208-724-2126
    06A733B7-6A38-4BB9-8B41-919517B4EF28.jpegB4B113CB-118B-4DEB-885A-7E02E62A19EA.jpeg7BE43A71-42E4-4450-8B67-A26DA83AD380.jpeg89BB6575-08E4-44E4-8EB3-689B66581C80.jpegBE8548D5-5068-411F-834B-96237E7D2866.jpeg


    Read Less
    Last edited by Shredz; Yesterday at 11:51 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 