96 Yamaha waveblaster B1
I have for sale a 1996 Yamaha Waveblaster dual carb model. Is in excellent mechanical condition and runs perfectly. A few minor cosmetic blemishes on the hull but in great shape.
Very fun and very fast.
Has many aftermarket parts including
- jet dynamics intake grate and ride plate
- riva racing power pipe setup
- riva flame arrestors and carb setup
- renthal extended handle bars
- factory Yamaha cover and owners manual
This ski has been well cared for and maintained. As you know The b1 is very maneuverable and the funnest jet ski I have ridden to date. Hate to sell it, but busy with other activities and only ridden a few times in the last couple years. Would like the garage space currently. Already sold my 550sx.
$3500 for blaster only or $4250 with a dual stand up trailer. Has a large utility box, new lights, spare tire, locking gas rack etc.
David
Call or Text
208-724-2126
