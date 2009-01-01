Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 Yamaha waveblaster B1 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2013 Location Boise, ID Age 38 Posts 5 96 Yamaha waveblaster B1 I have for sale a 1996 Yamaha Waveblaster dual carb model. Is in excellent mechanical condition and runs perfectly. A few minor cosmetic blemishes on the hull but in great shape.

Very fun and very fast.





Has many aftermarket parts including

- jet dynamics intake grate and ride plate

- riva racing power pipe setup

- riva flame arrestors and carb setup

- renthal extended handle bars

- factory Yamaha cover and owners manual





This ski has been well cared for and maintained. As you know The b1 is very maneuverable and the funnest jet ski I have ridden to date. Hate to sell it, but busy with other activities and only ridden a few times in the last couple years. Would like the garage space currently. Already sold my 550sx.







David

Call or Text

208-724-2126

$3500 for blaster only or $4250 with a dual stand up trailer. Has a large utility box, new lights, spare tire, locking gas rack etc.DavidCall or Text 06A733B7-6A38-4BB9-8B41-919517B4EF28.jpegB4B113CB-118B-4DEB-885A-7E02E62A19EA.jpeg7BE43A71-42E4-4450-8B67-A26DA83AD380.jpeg89BB6575-08E4-44E4-8EB3-689B66581C80.jpegBE8548D5-5068-411F-834B-96237E7D2866.jpeg





