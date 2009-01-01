|
2001 seadoo pump assembly.
I just acquired a 2001 seadoo xp from a buddy.pump is damaged looking for a good used one.must have good bearings.not worried about wear ring or impeller.lmk price shipped to 94577.TIA PWCTODAY.
Re: 2001 seadoo pump assembly.
I've got one I rebuilt just this season for a customer. Then he had carb issues, then a rod let go. I ended up with the whole machine. Complete with impeller, bolt it in and go, $200 shipped.
Re: 2001 seadoo pump assembly.
