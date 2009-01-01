Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 2001 seadoo pump assembly. #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2016 Location NorCal Age 31 Posts 235 2001 seadoo pump assembly. I just acquired a 2001 seadoo xp from a buddy.pump is damaged looking for a good used one.must have good bearings.not worried about wear ring or impeller.lmk price shipped to 94577.TIA PWCTODAY. Attached Images 8E42F600-5534-4D51-A2F0-B93EAE17F1FB.jpeg (1.95 MB, 6 views) #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 42 Posts 5,611 Re: 2001 seadoo pump assembly. I've got one I rebuilt just this season for a customer. Then he had carb issues, then a rod let go. I ended up with the whole machine. Complete with impeller, bolt it in and go, $200 shipped. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



