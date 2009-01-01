 2001 seadoo pump assembly.
  Today, 05:38 PM
    PhilthyPhil
    PhilthyPhil is online now
    Frequent Poster PhilthyPhil's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    NorCal
    Age
    31
    Posts
    235

    2001 seadoo pump assembly.

    I just acquired a 2001 seadoo xp from a buddy.pump is damaged looking for a good used one.must have good bearings.not worried about wear ring or impeller.lmk price shipped to 94577.TIA PWCTODAY.
  Today, 06:43 PM
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    42
    Posts
    5,611

    Re: 2001 seadoo pump assembly.

    I've got one I rebuilt just this season for a customer. Then he had carb issues, then a rod let go. I ended up with the whole machine. Complete with impeller, bolt it in and go, $200 shipped.
  Today, 07:50 PM
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is online now
    Top Dog Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,923

    Re: 2001 seadoo pump assembly.

    How does this happen
