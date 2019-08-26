Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 550/650 rebuild build #1 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2005 Location Kankakee River Age 32 Posts 1,738 550/650 rebuild build My original green ski that I built several years ago has finally fallen from grace. Been through 3 motors now and for some reason I cant get it to handle good.







I picked up a decent 560sx hull with pump that I am going to swap my stuff into.





I started of by cleaning the engine bay and reinforcing the inner nose area with epoxy resin.







Picked up some rhaas motor mounts





And I removed the rear sponsons and plugged the holes





I havent decided if Im going to transfer my prowatercraft hull extensions to the sx or not. Anyway, heres the rest of the setup:



650 with a mariner head 180psi

Sbn44 with boyesen reeds and reed stuffers

Westcoast pipe with diverted manifold

Mariner water box

Straight skat 19

Ocean pro steering nozzle

Ocean pro quik turn plate

Ocean pro finned ride plate

Pjs toploader



Probably more stuff Im missing. I really like chasing boat wakes but I want to make this ski really rail on flat water. More to come!







1994 FX1

1985 JS550/650 conversion

2015 Fiat 500 Abarth

1985 JS550/650 conversion

