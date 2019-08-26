My original green ski that I built several years ago has finally fallen from grace. Been through 3 motors now and for some reason I cant get it to handle good.
I picked up a decent 560sx hull with pump that I am going to swap my stuff into.
I started of by cleaning the engine bay and reinforcing the inner nose area with epoxy resin.
Picked up some rhaas motor mounts
And I removed the rear sponsons and plugged the holes
I havent decided if Im going to transfer my prowatercraft hull extensions to the sx or not. Anyway, heres the rest of the setup:
650 with a mariner head 180psi
Sbn44 with boyesen reeds and reed stuffers
Westcoast pipe with diverted manifold
Mariner water box
Straight skat 19
Ocean pro steering nozzle
Ocean pro quik turn plate
Ocean pro finned ride plate
Pjs toploader
Probably more stuff Im missing. I really like chasing boat wakes but I want to make this ski really rail on flat water. More to come!
