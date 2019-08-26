 550/650 rebuild build
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 05:24 PM #1
    Boz Mon
    Boz Mon is offline
    Top Dog Boz Mon's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2005
    Location
    Kankakee River
    Age
    32
    Posts
    1,738

    550/650 rebuild build

    My original green ski that I built several years ago has finally fallen from grace. Been through 3 motors now and for some reason I cant get it to handle good.



    I picked up a decent 560sx hull with pump that I am going to swap my stuff into.


    I started of by cleaning the engine bay and reinforcing the inner nose area with epoxy resin.



    Picked up some rhaas motor mounts


    And I removed the rear sponsons and plugged the holes


    I havent decided if Im going to transfer my prowatercraft hull extensions to the sx or not. Anyway, heres the rest of the setup:

    650 with a mariner head 180psi
    Sbn44 with boyesen reeds and reed stuffers
    Westcoast pipe with diverted manifold
    Mariner water box
    Straight skat 19
    Ocean pro steering nozzle
    Ocean pro quik turn plate
    Ocean pro finned ride plate
    Pjs toploader

    Probably more stuff Im missing. I really like chasing boat wakes but I want to make this ski really rail on flat water. More to come!



    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    1994 FX1
    1985 JS550/650 conversion
    2015 Fiat 500 Abarth
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:41 PM #2
    BLRider
    BLRider is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home BLRider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    55
    Posts
    8,935

    Re: 550/650 rebuild build

    S u b s c r I b e d . . .
    Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 