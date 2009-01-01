 650sx stumbling
pxctoday

Thread: 650sx stumbling

  Today, 10:00 AM #1
    dsdirect
    dsdirect
    Join Date
    Oct 2018
    Location
    Toronto
    Posts
    650sx stumbling

    89 650 SX - had an on and off again condition (getting more on-again...grrr) where it would run perfect all rpms then once and a while it would only go to about 1500-2000 rpm (a guess) and just hit a wall - would not go past. Didn't matter if it was in the water or not or how I worked the throttle.

    I have so far:
    1) rebuilt the original 28mm carb
    2) replaced the 28mm carb with a fully boiled (ultrasonic cleaner) and rebuilt 38mm carb with built in fuel pump
    3) tested for spark (timing light) - both strong
    4) changed spark plugs just in case
    5) trimmed spark plug wires just in case
    6) by passed reserve fuel valve just in case
    7) pulled vent line (temporarily) off tank
    8) tried running without waterbox to see if it was clogged
    9) comp test - 155 on both.

    None of the above changed the behavior.

    Yesterday I tried messing with the low range adjuster on the carb, opening it up way more than spec and it seemed to make a difference. It was not perfect and sometimes (often) still required feathering of the throttle to get it up through the bump.

    Because it was on-again off-again I though for sure it was ignition related and was ready to change it all but now I'm stumped again. I was also thinking pop-off on the carb but why both carbs with exactly same symptoms?
    Last edited by dsdirect; Today at 10:18 AM.
  Today, 11:18 AM #2
    hemmjo
    hemmjo
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    Ohio
    Posts
    Re: 650sx stumbling

    What does it sound like when it hits the wall? Do you have a bad bearing in your pump?
  Today, 11:34 AM #3
    dsdirect
    dsdirect
    Join Date
    Oct 2018
    Location
    Toronto
    Posts
    Re: 650sx stumbling

    Quote Originally Posted by hemmjo View Post
    What does it sound like when it hits the wall? Do you have a bad bearing in your pump?
    Almost sounds like a rev limiter. When it does it, it stays consistently at that spot - no surging. If I give it more throttle does not change unless I start getting to full throttle, then it will die out. I'm not sure how messing with the low range screw on carb changed it - or maybe just coincidence.
    Last edited by dsdirect; Today at 11:35 AM.
