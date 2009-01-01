Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 650sx stumbling #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2018 Location Toronto Posts 12 650sx stumbling 89 650 SX - had an on and off again condition (getting more on-again...grrr) where it would run perfect all rpms then once and a while it would only go to about 1500-2000 rpm (a guess) and just hit a wall - would not go past. Didn't matter if it was in the water or not or how I worked the throttle.



I have so far:

1) rebuilt the original 28mm carb

2) replaced the 28mm carb with a fully boiled (ultrasonic cleaner) and rebuilt 38mm carb with built in fuel pump

3) tested for spark (timing light) - both strong

4) changed spark plugs just in case

5) trimmed spark plug wires just in case

6) by passed reserve fuel valve just in case

7) pulled vent line (temporarily) off tank

8) tried running without waterbox to see if it was clogged

9) comp test - 155 on both.



None of the above changed the behavior.



Yesterday I tried messing with the low range adjuster on the carb, opening it up way more than spec and it seemed to make a difference. It was not perfect and sometimes (often) still required feathering of the throttle to get it up through the bump.



What does it sound like when it hits the wall? Do you have a bad bearing in your pump?

