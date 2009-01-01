Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 Seadoo XP Beep no start #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Oregon Age 21 Posts 2 1995 Seadoo XP Beep no start Hi all once again, i have a 1995 Seadoo SP sitting here with less then 30 hours.



I had it out on the lake and ran over a rope, rope got sucked in so had to swim it to shore.

at shore i turned it over and started pulling the rope out.



When i turned it over it filled up with water which i didnt notice till i removed the rope...

It started up after removing the rope and draining the water, I started it back up and continued,

on my way back to the docking station, it kept turning off and beeping at me, me the genius that i am kept turning it on and continuing.



Took it home and now it wont start at all, just 2 beeps and no crank. Googled around, opened up the fusebox and it was filled with water, i figured the MPEM was shot so i got a new one but it didnt fix the issue.



It beeps twice and does not crank, it has a new MPEM and a new battery, i tried checking the solenoid but i am not too good at all of this so not sure if good or not.





