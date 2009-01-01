|
1995 Seadoo XP Beep no start
Hi all once again, i have a 1995 Seadoo SP sitting here with less then 30 hours.
I had it out on the lake and ran over a rope, rope got sucked in so had to swim it to shore.
at shore i turned it over and started pulling the rope out.
When i turned it over it filled up with water which i didnt notice till i removed the rope...
It started up after removing the rope and draining the water, I started it back up and continued,
on my way back to the docking station, it kept turning off and beeping at me, me the genius that i am kept turning it on and continuing.
Took it home and now it wont start at all, just 2 beeps and no crank. Googled around, opened up the fusebox and it was filled with water, i figured the MPEM was shot so i got a new one but it didnt fix the issue.
It beeps twice and does not crank, it has a new MPEM and a new battery, i tried checking the solenoid but i am not too good at all of this so not sure if good or not.
Hoping to get some advice on what to check next, i made sure that there is no water inside the engine.
