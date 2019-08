Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Tap X2 pump for second cooling line. #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2009 Location Reno Age 39 Posts 598 Tap X2 pump for second cooling line. So Iím looking at taping my 650 pump. I checked the x2 how didnít find anything. Was wonder what size tap I need to tap my pump and where is the best spot?





Why are you tapping the pump for a 2nd cooling line?



"If all else fails, immortality can always be assured by spectacular error"

- John Kenneth Galbraith



Cause I put in a sxr800 motor and the pipe is to dam hot.





Another possibility is installing a 1/2" ss cooling line instead



of dual cooling.

of dual cooling.





Bill M. Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





