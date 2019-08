Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: looking for more pump #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Norcal Age 36 Posts 2,267 looking for more pump Have my X2 pretty well squared away, however I;d like a little more pump.



I have a 650 pump large hub prop and a TBM pump stuffer with a rip turn X2 nozzle.



Is the next step really to go to a Yamaha 144 (solas)?



This is a surf boat / free-ride freestyle. No racing, just want more bottom end- have a nicely built small pin 750 in, all the goodies, it over powers the prop and pump combo from the hit. "If it ain't broke, fix it till it is".



"If all else fails, immortality can always be assured by spectacular error"

- John Kenneth Galbraith Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 5 guests) Atanner1025 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules