Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 750SS Exhaust Leak #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Long Island, New York Age 50 Posts 2 750SS Exhaust Leak I have an exhaust leak that I canít find. Thereís definitely an exhaust leak because itís bogging after a few minutes of use. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location texas Age 16 Posts 71 Re: 750SS Exhaust Leak Check any rubber sections to see if thereís holes there





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk ultra 150 lake travis texas #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Long Island, New York Age 50 Posts 2 Re: 750SS Exhaust Leak I notice some oily gunk coming from under what I think is the exhaust head. Iím going to assume wherever that gunk is from is where the leak is.



In the photo that shiny spot down below the exhaust head is the oily liquid.









