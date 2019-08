Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FS Seadoo 951 Gas Rave Housings #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,702 FS Seadoo 951 Gas Rave Housings I have for sale a pair of drilled 951 rave housings that when used will eliminate the air system that is used (case check valve & air solenoid) & uses exhaust pressure to open up the raves. A great mod for skis that are built for top speed as the raves open quicker. All you have to do is disconnect the current system & install your raves into these housings & bolt on.. done. If you want to back just reinstall your housings & hook the system back up. $70 shipped Attached Images 20190825_132502.jpg (4.31 MB, 2 views)

20190825_132502.jpg (4.31 MB, 2 views) 20190825_132518.jpg (4.32 MB, 2 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) Benflynn Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules