Thread: Kawasaki 650sx

Hello there, new to jet skiing and new too this site, I picked up a 1989 650sx and put a new battery in it, started and went about 20 ft before it bogged out and stalled, would start up again but couldn't give any throttle, rebuilt carb, rebuilt fuel pump, replaced all fuel lines, cleaned tank, compression test was good, replaced head gasket, carb gasket, exhaust gaskets,and it's starts and revs but as soon as water enters system it's bogs out and dies, any thoughts??? I pulled the motor today and I'm thinking the bottom end has a leak, would that cause it to bog when water is in system, I will replace all the top and bottom gaskets and if it still does it, I will be completely lost

