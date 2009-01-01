Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Fall Is In The Air #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 157 Fall Is In The Air If you live in the desert Southwest, you can probably feel it like I do - Fall is in the air. Even though it was around 105º on the Colorado River launching from Willow Beach, you can feel that fall is in the air. Maybe not a visitor to Las Vegas but after 12+ years here, you get a sense that the “furnace” is coming off full scorch. Actually, this has been a super mild summer in Las Vegas but, I was hoping for one last heat blast on the water before Labor Day.



Next weekend is the last weekend you can take your PWC up through Black Canyon to the Hoover Dam so I thought I could knock that out today. The water and wind was super mellow and when there weren’t a bunch of kayakers it was easy to cruise 50+mph.







When you launch out of Willow Beach, typically there are 100's of kayakers....but, even though it was 105º (which is cooler for this area), you can tell as you head up through Black Canyon it was going to be a mellow day.







Of course you pack an Alien in your canoe. DUH. LOL







When you see the two outhouses, this is where you beach if you wanted to hike up to the Arizona Hotsprings...but, all the kayak tour companies have take over that beach for the summer.











This is as far as you can go to the Hoover Dam. The overpass actually looks down on the Hoover Dam on the other side.







Not much to do here but when you turnaround you can pull in to the Goldstrike Hotsprings which I did.















I headed back through Black Canyon and headed to Nelson's landing. I cannot remember the last time I could easily staying cruising at 40-50mph. There was a strong wind heading south but it just cause short wind caps that the Kaw just skimmed over.



I have actually never seen anyone wakeboarding behind a PWC in my travels around here...mostly because everyone has boats. But, these guys were getting it done.







The crazy crowds at Nelson's Landing was not as big but still pumping out the tunes.







Pretty easy 60 mile day but you can tell there was alot less people out on the water.



I took a break at the Burro wash but the water was still probably about 62º and I was not hot enough to take the plunge.





