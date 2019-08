Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2001 Yamaha 1200 GPR oil #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2015 Location Portland, Oregon Age 68 Posts 11 2001 Yamaha 1200 GPR oil I just got a used 2001 Yamaha 1200GPR and noticed the owners manual says to only use Yamalube 2W oil. Is there any less expensive oil I can use? Yamalube is $45.00 a gallon. I previously had a couple '97 1100 waveventures that I used Walmart oil on for over 5 years and never had an issue. I'm not well off and $45.00 is a lot of money for me. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated. Thank You very much for your time Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules