Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Js300 problem #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2007 Location Marshall, AR Posts 295 Js300 problem I'm having issues with a js300, the vacuum line that runs off the engine doesn't pull vacuum it pushes air instead.i put some gas in a cup and run the line in it and all it would do is blow bubbles. What would cause this? #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2015 Location Belton, TX Posts 85 Re: Js300 problem Its a pulse line, not a vacuum line. It alternates between positive and negative pressure as the crankcase pressure goes up and down according to the piston movement.





