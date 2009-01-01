Thread: Js300 problem

|
Js300 problem
I'm having issues with a js300, the vacuum line that runs off the engine doesn't pull vacuum it pushes air instead.i put some gas in a cup and run the line in it and all it would do is blow bubbles. What would cause this?
Re: Js300 problem
Its a pulse line, not a vacuum line. It alternates between positive and negative pressure as the crankcase pressure goes up and down according to the piston movement.
