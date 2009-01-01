 Js300 problem
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Js300 problem

  1. Today, 06:22 PM #1
    tnj4life
    tnj4life is offline
    Frequent Poster tnj4life's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Marshall, AR
    Posts
    295

    Js300 problem

    I'm having issues with a js300, the vacuum line that runs off the engine doesn't pull vacuum it pushes air instead.i put some gas in a cup and run the line in it and all it would do is blow bubbles. What would cause this?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:21 PM #2
    drlinklater
    drlinklater is offline
    PWCToday Regular drlinklater's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Belton, TX
    Posts
    85

    Re: Js300 problem

    Its a pulse line, not a vacuum line. It alternates between positive and negative pressure as the crankcase pressure goes up and down according to the piston movement.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. ACP

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 