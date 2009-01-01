Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Keel shield #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location delawre county Posts 3 Keel shield I was wondering if anyone has ever used keel shield or similar product. I have some damage on the underside of the ski nothing serious but it looks like it was attempted to be repaired using a Bondo type product. I was wondering if keel shield would work but I'm going to have it In the ocean then use a ride up dry dock and didn't no if that would ruin the keel shield. It looks like just the gel coat is gone due to beaching. Thanks #2 Resident Guru Join Date May 2005 Location Halifax Posts 1,160 Re: Keel shield just let it dry in the off season and fix it with some epoxy and filler.. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules