Thread: Keel shield

    I was wondering if anyone has ever used keel shield or similar product. I have some damage on the underside of the ski nothing serious but it looks like it was attempted to be repaired using a Bondo type product. I was wondering if keel shield would work but I'm going to have it In the ocean then use a ride up dry dock and didn't no if that would ruin the keel shield. It looks like just the gel coat is gone due to beaching. Thanks
    just let it dry in the off season and fix it with some epoxy and filler..
