Thread: Keel shield

Keel shield
I was wondering if anyone has ever used keel shield or similar product. I have some damage on the underside of the ski nothing serious but it looks like it was attempted to be repaired using a Bondo type product. I was wondering if keel shield would work but I'm going to have it In the ocean then use a ride up dry dock and didn't no if that would ruin the keel shield. It looks like just the gel coat is gone due to beaching. Thanks
Re: Keel shield
just let it dry in the off season and fix it with some epoxy and filler..
