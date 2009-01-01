Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Impeller what to get for stock 92 X2 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location Mesa, Az Posts 28 Impeller what to get for stock 92 X2 I just picked up a stock 92 X2. Only engine mods are a mariner head. Want to upgrade the intake, ride plate and impeller. What is a good impeller upgrade for general use. Do mostly lake riding. Water can get choppy but looking for an impeller for more low end torque. Thanks! #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location Mesa, Az Posts 28 Re: Impeller what to get for stock 92 X2 This is my first X2. Always wanted one when I was 16 after I got a 550. A lot of choices for impellers but now sure what to get. Did a search and most suggest this one. Thanks! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules