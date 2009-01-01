 Impeller what to get for stock 92 X2
pxctoday

  Today, 01:17 AM #1
    TROL
    Join Date
    Jun 2019
    Location
    Mesa, Az
    Posts
    28

    Impeller what to get for stock 92 X2

    I just picked up a stock 92 X2. Only engine mods are a mariner head. Want to upgrade the intake, ride plate and impeller. What is a good impeller upgrade for general use. Do mostly lake riding. Water can get choppy but looking for an impeller for more low end torque. Thanks!
  Today, 02:25 AM #2
    Re: Impeller what to get for stock 92 X2

    This is my first X2. Always wanted one when I was 16 after I got a 550. A lot of choices for impellers but now sure what to get. Did a search and most suggest this one. Thanks!
