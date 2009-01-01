Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: New video of hot rod V8 Wavecrusher #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2019 Location Oregon Age 55 Posts 8 New video of hot rod V8 Wavecrusher I shot some more video of the wavecrusher at higher speed. It's really a lot of fun and the sound is awesome. I don't really have much opportunity to use it up here in Oregon, and when I boat the family wants to go so usually end up on the surf boat. So it's for sale on ebay.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fRjDhekhjjYIMG_6573.JPG #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2008 Location Frozen Tundra, MN Posts 1,493 Re: New video of hot rod V8 Wavecrusher WTF! need...more...info! a lot more info! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules