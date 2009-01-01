 New video of hot rod V8 Wavecrusher
  Today, 12:49 AM #1
    donzimatt
    donzimatt is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2019
    Location
    Oregon
    Age
    55
    Posts
    8

    New video of hot rod V8 Wavecrusher

    I shot some more video of the wavecrusher at higher speed. It's really a lot of fun and the sound is awesome. I don't really have much opportunity to use it up here in Oregon, and when I boat the family wants to go so usually end up on the surf boat. So it's for sale on ebay.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fRjDhekhjjYIMG_6573.JPG
  Today, 12:58 AM #2
    aggrovated
    aggrovated is offline
    Top Dog aggrovated's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Frozen Tundra, MN
    Posts
    1,493

    Re: New video of hot rod V8 Wavecrusher

    WTF! need...more...info! a lot more info!
