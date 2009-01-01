|
New video of hot rod V8 Wavecrusher
I shot some more video of the wavecrusher at higher speed. It's really a lot of fun and the sound is awesome. I don't really have much opportunity to use it up here in Oregon, and when I boat the family wants to go so usually end up on the surf boat. So it's for sale on ebay.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fRjDhekhjjYIMG_6573.JPG
Top Dog
Re: New video of hot rod V8 Wavecrusher
WTF! need...more...info! a lot more info!
