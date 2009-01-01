Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: ZXI 1100 Electrical Problems #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location MI Posts 2 ZXI 1100 Electrical Problems I recently purchased a 98 kawa ZXI 1100 and a 96 kawa ZXI 1100. The 98 runs, but has trim problems. The 96 has electrical problems. I've fixed my other skis before but this 96 is throwing me for a spin.



Heres what I know on the 96:



- "ran great last year" according to previous owner. "It all the sudden wouldn't start" "Took it to repair shop and they said it was a bad igniter"

- Battery is good

- The whole ignition system has continuity with respect to where each wire is supposed to go

- My starter solenoid, on/off switch, ignition switch, fuses, rectifier, ground cables, are all good.

- When I push the start button, I get continuity to where it needs to go, but no voltage running through the system

- I tried putting the igniter in the oven to take out water damage, still doesn't work

- When I jump the posts on my solenoid, it kicks over and sparks



Here's what I know on the 98:



- Trim doesn't seem to work

- Trim is stuck in the upright position and shoots water out of the back

- at 7000 rpm the ski only will go 25 MPH (the rpm gauge goes up to 8000 rpm and speedometer goes up 70mph so I think something is wrong)

- Has new gas, new plugs, and decent compression



