Rave valve operation
Hi, I cut some holes in my rave caps to view their operation. They don't seem to move much when revving to redline out of water. They move fine with cap off. Does the engine need to be under load for them to move?
I tested the bellows with my mouth and they don't have holes. The valves are cleaned and oiled. OEM bellows. I tried backing the red screws out.
The craft seems very slow. So I'm tracking down if it's raves, tuning, or prop
