 Rave valve operation
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 07:36 PM #1
    Hishman
    Hishman is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Illinois
    Age
    26
    Posts
    89

    Rave valve operation

    Hi, I cut some holes in my rave caps to view their operation. They don't seem to move much when revving to redline out of water. They move fine with cap off. Does the engine need to be under load for them to move?

    I tested the bellows with my mouth and they don't have holes. The valves are cleaned and oiled. OEM bellows. I tried backing the red screws out.

    The craft seems very slow. So I'm tracking down if it's raves, tuning, or prop
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:50 PM #2
    Hishman
    Hishman is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Illinois
    Age
    26
    Posts
    89

    Re: Rave valve operation

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. 89jetmate

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 