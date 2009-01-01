Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Hello #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location Florida Age 39 Posts 1 Hello Hello from Miami, FL. I have a pair of vintage WR500's that just won't quit. Obviously not fast but I don't mind. They're a lot of fun.



I just picked up a 2000 XL800. I couldn't turn it down for the price ($300 including a tandem trailer). It outruns the 500's but what a Frankenstein. First, it's definitely not an 800. I believe it to be a 700 but I'm not sure how to tell. It has a 61X case(stamped on throttle plate). The head is Stamped 62T. Next it has an exhaust that does not match. Looks like it goes on a 61X. The bolts don't line up. It is currently hanging on with only one bolt instead of the 5 it normally takes.



I'm glad to be a member here. Seems like a great forum. I'll be posting pictures and asking for help. Not sure where to start with this.

