- 440 cylinder, New pistons / bore, milled head and ported: 250

- 17 pitch 550sx prop, good condition: 150

- Coffman Full pipe with OEM manifold: 180

* Dual cooling 440 Pump with SS wear ring in shape: 100

* OEM Starters turn free, untested: $100 each (2)

* Cast iron coupler with 440 driveshaft: $100

* Kerker Shorty pipes (2) with alfa manifold (2): $150 each

* Mikuni 38 WC carbs with PJS mani: 150

* Unmarked 440 aluminum prop: 50

For more info, DM or just inquire.



