  Today, 06:22 PM
    Cjames2834
    440 / 550 parts for sale

    - price is shipped to the lower 48, add fees on top accordingly
    - 440 cylinder, New pistons / bore, milled head and ported: 250
    - 17 pitch 550sx prop, good condition: 150
    - Coffman Full pipe with OEM manifold: 180
    * Dual cooling 440 Pump with SS wear ring in shape: 100
    * OEM Starters turn free, untested: $100 each (2)
    * Cast iron coupler with 440 driveshaft: $100
    * Kerker Shorty pipes (2) with alfa manifold (2): $150 each
    * Mikuni 38 WC carbs with PJS mani: 150
    * Unmarked 440 aluminum prop: 50
    For more info, DM or just inquire.

    https://photos.google.com/album/AF1Q...nKINHJrI6UfY7P
  Today, 06:46 PM
    92Kawasaki750SS
    Re: 440 / 550 parts for sale

    Some decent parts, link for photos doesn't work for me.
