|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
440 / 550 parts for sale
- price is shipped to the lower 48, add fees on top accordingly
- 440 cylinder, New pistons / bore, milled head and ported: 250
- 17 pitch 550sx prop, good condition: 150
- Coffman Full pipe with OEM manifold: 180
* Dual cooling 440 Pump with SS wear ring in shape: 100
* OEM Starters turn free, untested: $100 each (2)
* Cast iron coupler with 440 driveshaft: $100
* Kerker Shorty pipes (2) with alfa manifold (2): $150 each
* Mikuni 38 WC carbs with PJS mani: 150
* Unmarked 440 aluminum prop: 50
For more info, DM or just inquire.
https://photos.google.com/album/AF1Q...nKINHJrI6UfY7P
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: 440 / 550 parts for sale
Some decent parts, link for photos doesn't work for me.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules