PWCToday Newbie
Hello from Michigan! ELECTRICAL HELP NEEDED!
I recently purchased a 98 kawa ZXI 1100 and a 96 kawa ZXI 1100. The 98 runs, but has trim problems. The 96 has electrical problems. I've fixed my other skis before but this 96 is throwing me for a spin.
Heres what I know on the 96:
- "ran great last year" according to previous owner. "It all the sudden wouldn't start" "Took it to repair shop and they said it was a bad igniter"
- Battery is good
- The whole ignition system has continuity with respect to where each wire is supposed to go
- My starter solenoid, on/off switch, ignition switch, fuses, rectifier, ground cables, are all good.
- When I push the start button, I get contiuity to where it needs to go, but no voltage running through the system
- I tried putting the igniter in the oven to take out water damage, still doesn't work
- When I jump the posts on my solenoid, it kicks over and sparks
Heres what I know on the 98:
- Trim doesnt seem to work
- Trim is stuck in the upright position and shoots water out of the back
- at 7000 rpm the ski only will go 25 MPH (the rpm gauge goes up to 8000 rpm and spedometer goes up 70mph so I think something is wrong)
- Has new gas, new plugs, and decent compression
I have the manual for these and wiring diagram but they don't seem to help as much as I had hoped. I would really appreciate some help as I am trying to fix these up and get them on the water. Thanks guys!
Last edited by ZXIGUY; Today at 05:45 PM.
