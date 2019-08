Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Wellton Az. checking in. Lower colorado river junkie #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location wellton az Posts 7 Wellton Az. checking in. Lower colorado river junkie Hello fellow squirt gunners. Im new to this hobby and always looking for new info. Im a Jet Mate owner and I know very little about this machine. Lol. I'll get there in good time though. Thanks for any and all information provided by this great site.



Cheers, deak63 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules