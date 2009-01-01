 Just rebuilt superjet carbs, now it won't shut off/stall
  Today, 03:48 PM #1
    Just rebuilt superjet carbs, now it won't shut off/stall

    Hey guys. Just rebuilt both of the carbs of my 96 superjet with full mikuni kits, and cleaned them well. Ski fired right up and revs freely and sounds good however it will not stall out no matter how far out I back out the idle adjuster. I even backed out the low-speed jet adjusters a full 1/2 turn and while this lowered the idle somewhat, it still won't stall out. (I have a bad stop-start switch, prior to this carb rebuild I had the idle set so that it would just barely die). Any thoughts on why I can't get the idle down? Thanks!
  Today, 04:46 PM #2
    Re: Just rebuilt superjet carbs, now it won't shut off/stall

    Adjust the Throttle Cable at the Carb Linkage till the Throttle Plates close completely...
  Today, 05:06 PM #3
    Re: Just rebuilt superjet carbs, now it won't shut off/stall

    If you have dual carbs, the throttle plates have to be synchronized. If one closes before the other, the one that is closed will hold the other one open, that prevents the engine from idling down.
