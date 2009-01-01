Hey guys. Just rebuilt both of the carbs of my 96 superjet with full mikuni kits, and cleaned them well. Ski fired right up and revs freely and sounds good however it will not stall out no matter how far out I back out the idle adjuster. I even backed out the low-speed jet adjusters a full 1/2 turn and while this lowered the idle somewhat, it still won't stall out. (I have a bad stop-start switch, prior to this carb rebuild I had the idle set so that it would just barely die). Any thoughts on why I can't get the idle down? Thanks!