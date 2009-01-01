Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Just rebuilt superjet carbs, now it won't shut off/stall #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2003 Location Cleveland, OH Age 44 Posts 89 Just rebuilt superjet carbs, now it won't shut off/stall Hey guys. Just rebuilt both of the carbs of my 96 superjet with full mikuni kits, and cleaned them well. Ski fired right up and revs freely and sounds good however it will not stall out no matter how far out I back out the idle adjuster. I even backed out the low-speed jet adjusters a full 1/2 turn and while this lowered the idle somewhat, it still won't stall out. (I have a bad stop-start switch, prior to this carb rebuild I had the idle set so that it would just barely die). Any thoughts on why I can't get the idle down? Thanks! Last edited by Lightman; Today at 03:52 PM . '06 X2

Re: Just rebuilt superjet carbs, now it won't shut off/stall

Adjust the Throttle Cable at the Carb Linkage till the Throttle Plates close completely...

Re: Just rebuilt superjet carbs, now it won't shut off/stall

If you have dual carbs, the throttle plates have to be synchronized. If one closes before the other, the one that is closed will hold the other one open, that prevents the engine from idling down.

