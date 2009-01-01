Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 4 place trailer, 1200 WB2, Seadoo GSI 720, CHEAP #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Massachusetts Age 28 Posts 27 4 place trailer, 1200 WB2, Seadoo GSI 720, CHEAP Buying a house, need to get rid of some stuff as well as come up with some funds.



I have a 4 place trailer, great condition, comes with spare tire. $1000 priced to sell, registered in my name



Waveblaster 2 GP1200 swapped, lots of bolt ons, needs some cosmetic TLC and a set of motor mounts, otherwise turn key runner. $1250, registered in my name



97 Seadoo GSI 720. Has a cracked carb, sputters on fluid, compression is like 135/125. I have a complete dual carb spare motor with starter/carbs/pto etc included, as well as new traction mats. $900 for all that.



If you buy all 3, I'll do $2750. $2700 if you pay with cashiers check/money order and not cash.



email: mhcrypto421@gmail.com or text 978-289-7120 for pics/more info Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules