|
|
-
4 place trailer, 1200 WB2, Seadoo GSI 720, CHEAP
Buying a house, need to get rid of some stuff as well as come up with some funds.
I have a 4 place trailer, great condition, comes with spare tire. $1000 priced to sell, registered in my name
Waveblaster 2 GP1200 swapped, lots of bolt ons, needs some cosmetic TLC and a set of motor mounts, otherwise turn key runner. $1250, registered in my name
97 Seadoo GSI 720. Has a cracked carb, sputters on fluid, compression is like 135/125. I have a complete dual carb spare motor with starter/carbs/pto etc included, as well as new traction mats. $900 for all that.
If you buy all 3, I'll do $2750. $2700 if you pay with cashiers check/money order and not cash.
email: mhcrypto421@gmail.com or text 978-289-7120 for pics/more info
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules