Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: West Coast Watercraft Club #1 Administrator Join Date Sep 2006 Location Clearwater, FL Posts 1,364 Blog Entries 2 West Coast Watercraft Club From Sea-Doo:



Personal Watercraft Clubs are an awesome way to experience the Sea-Doo life with friends, family and other PWC enthusiasts. With many clubs stretched across the US, the West Coast Watercraft Club stands out and is worth highlighting.







The West Coast Watercraft Club isnt the oldest, or the largest PWC Club, but it is unique. It is the only Personal Watercraft Club in northern or southern California and is the fastest growing watercraft club on the west coast. With over 319 devoted member, the club has quite a presence on the water.



The WCWCC is hosting their 2nd annual Lake Powell PWC Rec Ride on September 18 -24. This will definitely be a ride for the books, and an experience like no other. Grab a Sea-Doo and hit the water!



Check out their website for more club information. https://www.wcwcc.com/ Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules