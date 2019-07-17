20190717_205114.jpg

Looking for best options on the build, currently have the 720 motor with gti wire harness/mpem.
Umi steering with finger throttle.

Wants: factory pipe with micro touch and water injector. Stock 787 carbs.
Prop what will work best, stock 1996 XP?
Upgrade pump and to what one?
What else should I add?
Any input would be appreciated, will be doing the build over the winter.