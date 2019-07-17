Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1992 Seadoo XP build #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Bridgenorth Posts 22 1992 Seadoo XP build 20190717_205114.jpg



Looking for best options on the build, currently have the 720 motor with gti wire harness/mpem.

Umi steering with finger throttle.



Wants: factory pipe with micro touch and water injector. Stock 787 carbs.

Prop what will work best, stock 1996 XP?

Upgrade pump and to what one?

What else should I add?

