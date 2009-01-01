|
|
-
Factory pipe screws stuck
Im looking for someone who can drill and tap my factory pipe adjustment screws out correctly? I read a while back that someone did that regularly but i cant remember where. I just want to send it to someone who is experienced at doing it and let them get it done right.
-
Re: Factory pipe screws stuck
Messaged
