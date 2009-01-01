Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Factory pipe screws stuck #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2014 Location Louisiana Posts 169 Factory pipe screws stuck Im looking for someone who can drill and tap my factory pipe adjustment screws out correctly? I read a while back that someone did that regularly but i cant remember where. I just want to send it to someone who is experienced at doing it and let them get it done right.



TIA





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2008 Location Cincy, OH Age 40 Posts 544 Re: Factory pipe screws stuck Messaged



Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk '04 SXR



'96 SeaKaw HX Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules