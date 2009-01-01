|
|
-
650 sx stator
Hello, I broke the stator mount when I was splitting the case... has anyone else done this? Any solutions besides finding a new one? Can I just try an epoxy fix?
Extremely new to this, but enjoying process.
Really appreciate all the valuable info here.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- Greg.andrews
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules