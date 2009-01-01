Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: seeking GP1200 / GP1300R #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location NJ Age 29 Posts 1 seeking GP1200 / GP1300R I have recently (this year) finally got into the wonderful water sport of jet skiing (I know they are wave runners).

I currently own a 96' Wave Venture 1100. It has just over 200 hours on it, almost completely stock. Currently having some carb problems, won't idle correctly and bogs out when you decelerate to quickly blah blah blah.

Im going to pull the carbs and order rebuild kit with needle and seats in sept as well as delete the oil pump and install new hydroturf and possibly seat covers. also needs a new choke cable if anyone has one. Currently does about 52mph on the cluster gauge. Hit 47MPH with my girl on the back last weekend in some >1ft. chop . If anyone has any suggestions on how to install primer without deleting the choke i'd be happy to hear.



On to my post ... I would love a faster more nimble ski. I have gotten used to the 1100 and would love something with more top speed that's lighter on the water (it's a couch). I have heard that 2005 gp1300R is the best year to purchase because its gas injected, no power valves and no carbs. correct me if i'm wrong. However, I'm not opposed to an older or newer ski if the price is right. send me all your offers of GP's for sale . 2 strokes seem simple enough to clean and maintain as well as parts and mods are fairly cheap. I know the GP needs the extended ride plate and worx / riva / beach house sponsons for better turning and less porpoising.



Any aftermarket mods will be appreciated. currently located in North NJ but willing to travel a little to search for good ski with good compression.



