Jet Mate newbie here and need advice
I just got me a 1989 Jet mate and Im really excited about getting it on the water. So far the issues Ive run into are the following.
1. The motor is locked up. Looks like water got into the cylinders and possibly the crank case. ( ive yet to do a tare down)
2. I need a new intake grate
3. Where do I look for parts?
Im sure I will have other issues as I dig into this critter. Any help and advice would be awesome.
Also, Im open to motor upgrade options. What options do I have the arent too much of a hassle to do?
Thanks for any help, deak63
