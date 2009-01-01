|
|
-
just purchases a 98 yamaha gp1200
i just purchases a 98 gp1200 ski has been sitting since 2013 but says he runs it and flushes it every year and is registered until 2020 so I think I believe him, ran the ski and it runs strong with no issues that I can see got up to 55mph on rough water, but I am wondering what things I should do for preventive maintenance. Thanks
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules