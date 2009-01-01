Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: just purchases a 98 yamaha gp1200 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location delawre county Posts 1 just purchases a 98 yamaha gp1200 i just purchases a 98 gp1200 ski has been sitting since 2013 but says he runs it and flushes it every year and is registered until 2020 so I think I believe him, ran the ski and it runs strong with no issues that I can see got up to 55mph on rough water, but I am wondering what things I should do for preventive maintenance. Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules