 1989 Js550 wont start
  1. Today, 09:49 AM #1
    Kettlekorn
    1989 Js550 wont start

    I cant get my 1989 Js550 to start the carb was recently rebuilt and it ran fine. It has spark. Ill prime and it tries to go but then it just cuts out. I checked the needle valve and it was in good condition. It turns over it just wont go.
  2. Today, 12:02 PM #2
    attnondeck
    Re: 1989 Js550 wont start

    Will it fire if you prime it? If so, it could be your fuel shut off switch. try it on reserve and see if it gets fuel that way. You can also blow into the check valve on the tank "or up the pole depending on if its still stock. make sure air is getting back into the tank. You can pull the check valve off for the time being to trouble shoot.
  3. Today, 12:49 PM #3
    ecotrip
    Re: 1989 Js550 wont start

    Checking your compression will help diagnose
