Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1989 Js550 wont start #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location Phoenix, AZ Posts 5 Blog Entries 1 1989 Js550 wont start I cant get my 1989 Js550 to start the carb was recently rebuilt and it ran fine. It has spark. Ill prime and it tries to go but then it just cuts out. I checked the needle valve and it was in good condition. It turns over it just wont go. #2 Spongebob PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location Youngstown NY Age 29 Posts 9,407 Re: 1989 Js550 wont start Will it fire if you prime it? If so, it could be your fuel shut off switch. try it on reserve and see if it gets fuel that way. You can also blow into the check valve on the tank "or up the pole depending on if its still stock. make sure air is getting back into the tank. You can pull the check valve off for the time being to trouble shoot. Brendan



1990 SN SJ 701 1990 SN Super Jet 650 Winter build

1990 550SX

1994 FX1









#3 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2009 Location Ontario, Canada Age 42 Posts 513 Re: 1989 Js550 wont start Checking your compression will help diagnose Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules