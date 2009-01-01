|
1989 Js550 wont start
I cant get my 1989 Js550 to start the carb was recently rebuilt and it ran fine. It has spark. Ill prime and it tries to go but then it just cuts out. I checked the needle valve and it was in good condition. It turns over it just wont go.
Spongebob
Re: 1989 Js550 wont start
Will it fire if you prime it? If so, it could be your fuel shut off switch. try it on reserve and see if it gets fuel that way. You can also blow into the check valve on the tank "or up the pole depending on if its still stock. make sure air is getting back into the tank. You can pull the check valve off for the time being to trouble shoot.
Re: 1989 Js550 wont start
Checking your compression will help diagnose
