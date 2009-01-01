I just need a couple more parts (I think) to finish up my JS550 pair.
Positive battery cable (battery to ebox)
Small ground wire from engine to ebox (I know I can make one but it will always look homemade and I'm OCD...lol)
Fuel pickup gasket
2 large white plastic washers that go on the solenoid studs on the outside of the ebox.
2 O-rings for the stator to ebox connector. If someone knows the size or where I can get these new I can go that route.
Flame Arrestor Element for an'87 It's a round one that looks like this:
Flame Arrestor.jpg
TIA
Mike