Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2004 gti le 951 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2014 Location Blue Springs, MO Age 42 Posts 132 2004 gti le 951 I did a quick build a few weeks ago, I think out of pure insanity.. or... something.

8/2, around noon, I decided for whatever reason to take apart my wife's deadass reliable 04 GTI LE RFI completely apart in order to swap in a 951 and add VTS. Knowing damn well I was leaving for Table Rock lake on Wednesday, 8/7, to attend the 2SOG smoke show with 100+ other people.

The Ski in Question

20190728_110228.jpg



So I started working on it about 7:30 that Friday night, and by midnight i'd gotten it pretty much stripped out, and made the front mount.

received_2391159201158858.jpg

received_660633234412050.jpg

received_877191679327156.jpg



Saturday I cleaned out the hull, swapped gas tanks and doing the F1 fuse repair (it still worked, but you know how that goes), and got the back end business of the ski done using a 98 XPL exhaust hose, RX bits and pieces, and added VTS. Also pulled the running 951 out of one of my 98 XPL's for the swap.

While that doesn't sound like a lot, there's a lot of freaking work there.

20190803_081211.jpg

received_766573907091331.jpg

20190803_225725.jpg





Sunday was a semi bust, I only got an hour and a half to work on the ski.. so, I dropped in the engine, MPEM mount, and started putting wires and hoses where they belong

20190804_141054.jpg.



By Tuesday, I'd gotten pretty much everything done. I had to shorten some wires from a donor GSXL, add some wires, add a choke cable from the 98 XPL, drill for a fuel selector, swap the impeller (Solas 15/20 that I had laying around) rebuild/rejet the carbs for prok's, lots of piddly crap things that take for-freaking-ever to do. But, it was pretty much done. I was actually quite shocked that I plugged in the key, hit the start button, and everything worked as it should the first time around.. no electrical gremlins to chase!



20190805_171231.jpg

20190805_203617.jpg

20190805_203631.jpg

20190805_211019.jpg

20190805_211728.jpg



So Wednesday, 7am, I ran it on the hose.. and all was good. Threw it on the trailer, and got busy installing the engine in my RXX to take to the ride (that we were supposed to leave at noon for).



Wife did a few little odds and ends like change the numbers, while I finished the rxx. Pictured below in Branson after a day of riding.

15654748379878032661236792638417.jpg

It ran flawlessly all weekend, and my wife was super happy how it turned out. It's not really any faster at the moment (GPS 55.8MPH) but so much quicker and the VTS is such an improvement that she smiles ear to ear when riding.



There are still a few loose ends I'd like to clean up over the winter months, such as shortening the wiring from the rear box to MPEM, switching to a 13/19 dynafly, I'll do a little more work to improve the front mount as that was a quickie deal, white pipe, swap multifunction gauge to one with the VTS, etc etc etc. But man, what a great ski. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

