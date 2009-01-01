|
|
-
Mixing synthetic oils?
I have been running Maxima Super M pre-mix @ 40-1 ratio in all my skis for last 10 years or so with no problems,very good oil. The place I buy oil suddenly stopped stocking it & I really needed oil to get out on the water. Long story short, sales guy talked me into Amsoil Interceptor & I bought it knowing it's also very good oil. My question is do I have to defuel all 3 of my skis or can I mix this in @ same 40-1 pre-mix ratio without problems or reaction between the oils & clogging up fuel system parts. All my gray hoses are long gone & my 96 XP has external Mikuni fuel pump with a home-made vapor separator on a stock engine. Just thought I would throw this out there for some advice from some folks with experience on this situation. Thanks, Roy N.
