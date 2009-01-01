Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Mixing synthetic oils? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2013 Location Galena OH Posts 34 Mixing synthetic oils? I have been running Maxima Super M pre-mix @ 40-1 ratio in all my skis for last 10 years or so with no problems,very good oil. The place I buy oil suddenly stopped stocking it & I really needed oil to get out on the water. Long story short, sales guy talked me into Amsoil Interceptor & I bought it knowing it's also very good oil. My question is do I have to defuel all 3 of my skis or can I mix this in @ same 40-1 pre-mix ratio without problems or reaction between the oils & clogging up fuel system parts. All my gray hoses are long gone & my 96 XP has external Mikuni fuel pump with a home-made vapor separator on a stock engine. Just thought I would throw this out there for some advice from some folks with experience on this situation. Thanks, Roy N. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules