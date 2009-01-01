|
OEM 550 Reed Motor 180psi Ported SBN44 Trued/Welded Crank
OEM Kawi 550 Reed Motor
Fully rebuilt top to bottom only a few hours run time since being gone through
75.5mm bore
Has some porting done to it
BCW Intake Manifold with K&N filter and Mikuni SBN44
Boyesen Reeds/Cages
Trued/Welded crank with new bearings
25 degree flywheel I bought new hardly any wear
Will need a stator and stater
In excellent condition, straight ripped with a full pipe and 440 pump set up
Only ended up pulling the motor because I replaced it with a PJS viper motor I got my hands on
Will need new seals/gaskets as it's been sitting in my garage for several years
Was planning on running it again one day but never ended up using it
$750 plus shipping
Shipping to 95693 I'm interested
Sent from my SM-G950U using Tapatalk
