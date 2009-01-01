 OEM 550 Reed Motor 180psi Ported SBN44 Trued/Welded Crank
  Today, 09:35 PM #1
    550Nut
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2018
    Location
    Tucson, AZ
    Age
    28
    Posts
    11

    OEM 550 Reed Motor 180psi Ported SBN44 Trued/Welded Crank

    OEM Kawi 550 Reed Motor
    Fully rebuilt top to bottom only a few hours run time since being gone through
    75.5mm bore
    Has some porting done to it
    BCW Intake Manifold with K&N filter and Mikuni SBN44
    Boyesen Reeds/Cages
    Trued/Welded crank with new bearings
    25 degree flywheel I bought new hardly any wear
    Will need a stator and stater
    In excellent condition, straight ripped with a full pipe and 440 pump set up
    Only ended up pulling the motor because I replaced it with a PJS viper motor I got my hands on

    Will need new seals/gaskets as it's been sitting in my garage for several years

    Was planning on running it again one day but never ended up using it

    $750 plus shipping
    IMG_0145.JPGIMG_0141.JPGIMG_0142.JPGIMG_0144.JPGIMG_0147.JPGIMG_0146.JPGIMG_0139.JPGIMG_0140.JPG
  Today, 09:40 PM #2
    davidomilligan
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    US
    Posts
    5

    Re: OEM 550 Reed Motor 180psi Ported SBN44 Trued/Welded Crank

    Shipping to 95693 I'm interested

    Sent from my SM-G950U using Tapatalk
