OEM 550 Reed Motor 180psi Ported SBN44 Trued/Welded Crank OEM Kawi 550 Reed Motor

Fully rebuilt top to bottom only a few hours run time since being gone through

75.5mm bore

Has some porting done to it

BCW Intake Manifold with K&N filter and Mikuni SBN44

Boyesen Reeds/Cages

Trued/Welded crank with new bearings

25 degree flywheel I bought new hardly any wear

Will need a stator and stater

In excellent condition, straight ripped with a full pipe and 440 pump set up

Only ended up pulling the motor because I replaced it with a PJS viper motor I got my hands on



Will need new seals/gaskets as it's been sitting in my garage for several years



Was planning on running it again one day but never ended up using it



$750 plus shipping

Shipping to 95693 I'm interested



