 550sx parts
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: 550sx parts

  1. Today, 09:34 PM #1
    Mwmiller30
    Mwmiller30 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2018
    Location
    Michigan
    Posts
    9

    550sx parts

    Parts for sale. Off 550sx.

    PJS waterbox in good shape.

    Stock ride plate with custom fins on it

    Stocker impeller in great shape.

    If its still listed its for sale. Make fair offer with shipping included. Need some cash to get my new project ski going.

    PM me with offer
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 