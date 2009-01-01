Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550sx parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2018 Location Michigan Posts 9 550sx parts Parts for sale. Off 550sx.



PJS waterbox in good shape.



Stock ride plate with custom fins on it



Stocker impeller in great shape.



If its still listed its for sale. Make fair offer with shipping included. Need some cash to get my new project ski going.



PM me with offer

F28BB7DF-F351-4FB7-9EBF-108B7E3EEED5.jpeg (3.41 MB, 7 views) F2F7635F-403C-4DAB-8E89-88C48F02AFFC.jpeg (3.19 MB, 5 views)

F2F7635F-403C-4DAB-8E89-88C48F02AFFC.jpeg (3.19 MB, 5 views) 6CD2EB92-3EFD-4725-B051-2ACD42B88BC5.jpeg (3.52 MB, 5 views)

6CD2EB92-3EFD-4725-B051-2ACD42B88BC5.jpeg (3.52 MB, 5 views) 54B138C8-502C-47AF-A7AD-CF75C24AAD91.jpeg (3.52 MB, 5 views)

54B138C8-502C-47AF-A7AD-CF75C24AAD91.jpeg (3.52 MB, 5 views) DA3D77E3-98EF-473E-9351-BF533F07FA43.jpeg (4.38 MB, 4 views)

