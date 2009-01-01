Thread: 550sx parts

|
|
-
550sx parts
Parts for sale. Off 550sx.
PJS waterbox in good shape.
Stock ride plate with custom fins on it
Stocker impeller in great shape.
If its still listed its for sale. Make fair offer with shipping included. Need some cash to get my new project ski going.
PM me with offer
