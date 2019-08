Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Rear most Crankshaft seized 08 GP1300R #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location North Broward, Florida Posts 5 cannot find how to delete this duplicate post? Attached Images 20190821_194533.jpg (2.97 MB, 4 views)

20190821_194533.jpg (2.97 MB, 4 views) 20190821_194544.jpg (2.65 MB, 4 views) Last edited by Designeer; Today at 09:34 PM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,697 Re: Rear most Crankshaft seized 08 GP1300R I would say "rusted" #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location North Broward, Florida Posts 5 Re: Rear most Crankshaft seized 08 GP1300R Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy Originally Posted by I would say "rusted"



1) where in Florida is your shop?

2) Would you please read my full post below this one? This one was an accidental duplicate without text.

3) I think this rusted rear part of the crankshaft keeps it from turning, did the rear cyclinder simply get starved from the oil injection pump?

Thank you for any insights.......... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules