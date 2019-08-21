Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Crankshaft Rear Cylinder Seized 08 GP1300R #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location North Broward, Florida Posts 5 Crankshaft Rear Cylinder Seized 08 GP1300R 20190821_194533.jpg



20190821_194544.jpg



2008 YAMAHA GP1300R



My story and my questions:



Bought used with only 27 hours but it was 9 years old.



Maybe it sat alot because the seat was sun damaged, so were the decals.



Impeller was stuck, Paid only $2500 and took the risk.



Installed stainless steel Riva housing for impeller, she started right up, went on 5 rides in 1-1/2 years.



All I did was carefully flush her with fresh water afterwards, no other maintenance, I was busy at work.



I thought,............ low hours, I will eventually do a tune -up............why worry



Two months ago I rode her for half a day, she ran awesome !!



Got home, did the flush with the garden hose, only half the pressure my local mechanic warned.........turn water off before shutting off engine



So two months go by.......can't turn crankshaft by hand



tore her down, you see the pictures



all 3 spark plugs look like they were burning oil



all 3 cylinders look even in the cylinders but the rear piston goes down into a dry sump cavity no oil in there !!



1) is there a passage that can become clogged not letting the sump get any oil? Can the cylinder still be getting oil but something blocking the path to make it to the sump?



Its easy to say the factory premix oil pump or lines clogged but could it be just a clogged passageway to the sump? It may take an expert mechanic to answer this one?



2) Since it appears the crankshaft will have to be removed, can that be fixed by a local mechanic or is it always cheaper to buy a rebuilt engine in my case and return my engine as the core? Its a shame because the other two cylinders and the crankshaft portion under them are perfect looking.



